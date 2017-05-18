Fatima statue to visit Carroll, Sioux City, Rock Valley
The International Pilgrim Virgin Statue of Fatima has traveled the world many times visiting more than 100 countries and will now visit three locations in the Diocese of Sioux City starting May 31. The international statue is on a two-year Fatima Centennial U.S. Tour for peace, marking the 100th anniversary of the apparitions at Fatima.
