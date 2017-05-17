Fallen Peace Officers remembered
"For the community to remember him and to honor these men that have given their lives, they've given the ultimate sacrifice to make sure that everybody is safe is just, it's an emotional roller coaster ride but it's amazing that he's remembered in such a wonderful way," says Penny Rosson, daughter of Phillip Heimbecker. Members of the community, Sioux City Police and Woodbury County Sheriff's Office gathered to honor those who have lost their lives serving the Siouxland Community.
