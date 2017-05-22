Council members pass ordinance governing sale, use of fireworks in Sioux City
People will now be able to legally use fireworks in Sioux City around the 4th of July and New Year's. Monday night, the Sioux City City Council passed an ordinance that would allow the people to use fireworks, during certain hours, from June 25th to July 24th, as well as, December 30th to January 1st.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTIV-TV Sioux City.
Add your comments below
Sioux City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Friends & Family Bid Farewell to Randy Renshaw
|May 3
|torch enterprises
|1
|Sioux City Music Thread (Jan '14)
|May 3
|Musikologist
|10
|Investigators search for cause of Morningside h...
|May 1
|Jessica voshel
|1
|Authorities respond to a Sioux City School bus ...
|Apr '17
|Josh Bartz
|4
|Steve king get Chinese prostitution in moscow
|Mar '17
|Gman
|1
|Sioux City Man Arrested for Sex with 13 Year Old
|Feb '17
|emochick
|1
|Radon kits available for reduced price in Sioux...
|Jan '17
|Mom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sioux City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC