City Council to Decide Fireworks Ordinance on Monday

On Monday the City Council will vote on amending Sioux City's Municipal Code regarding changes in state law regulating the sale and use of fireworks in Iowa. The ordinance will set times for the use of fireworks in the city from June 25th through July 4th from 1P.M. until 10P.M. with hours extended to 11P.M. on July 4th.

