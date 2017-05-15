City agrees to provide "bridge financing" for Gilchrist Learning Center
Monday, city council members agreed to provide "bridge financing" to the Art Center Association of Sioux City to build the new $3.7-million Gilchrist Learning Center. It's a collaboration between the Sioux City Community School District that will allow students and teachers to better use the facility.
