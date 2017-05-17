BRAUNGERa S Honored for 128 Years of Service

A Sioux City company that's been in business for 128 years has been honored for their growth and investment in Sioux City. Mayor Bob Scott presented the "Growing Sioux City Award" to Braunger Foods A new tree will be planted on the property located at 2101 Murray Street, signifying the company's commitment to growing in Sioux City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSCJ-AM Sioux City.