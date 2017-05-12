Bike to Work Day on May 19

Everyone is encouraged to trade their cars for their bikes and participate in the Sioux City metropolitan area's Bike to Work Day event on Friday, May 19th. Bike to Work Day is part of a national effort to highlight the benefits of bicycling, and to prove to people that it is feasible to leave the car at home for some commutes.

