Bike to Work Day on May 19
Everyone is encouraged to trade their cars for their bikes and participate in the Sioux City metropolitan area's Bike to Work Day event on Friday, May 19th. Bike to Work Day is part of a national effort to highlight the benefits of bicycling, and to prove to people that it is feasible to leave the car at home for some commutes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTIV-TV Sioux City.
Add your comments below
Sioux City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Friends & Family Bid Farewell to Randy Renshaw
|May 3
|torch enterprises
|1
|Sioux City Music Thread (Jan '14)
|May 3
|Musikologist
|10
|Investigators search for cause of Morningside h...
|May 1
|Jessica voshel
|1
|Authorities respond to a Sioux City School bus ...
|Apr '17
|Josh Bartz
|4
|Steve king get Chinese prostitution in moscow
|Mar '17
|Gman
|1
|Sioux City Man Arrested for Sex with 13 Year Old
|Feb '17
|emochick
|1
|Radon kits available for reduced price in Sioux...
|Jan '17
|Mom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sioux City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC