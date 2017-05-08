185th Promotes New Command Chief
There is only one Command Chief assigned to each Air National Guard Wing and Fennell will serve as the senior enlisted representative to the Wing Commander. Fennell was a catalyst in starting the newly created Air Force Junior ROTC program in the Sioux City School District.
