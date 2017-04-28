Workers Memorial Ceremony to Be Held in Sioux City
A local Workers Memorial Day ceremony will take place this evening in Sioux City to commemorate workers who have died or suffered illness or injuries on the job. The most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that 34 workers were killed in Iowa in 2016, and many more suffered from preventable, occupational diseases.
