Work Begins on New Dakota Dunes Veterans Clinic
Within a year or so, Siouxland military veterans will no longer have to make the 90 mile trip north to Sioux Falls for health care related issues. Ground was broken Wednesday afternoon for a new clinic to be located in Dakota Dunes at 365 West Anchor Drive.
