Woodbury County Commission of Veterans Affairs looks forward to new clinic
Soon, rather than seeking help at the existing VA outpatient clinic-- located at 1551 Indian Hills Drive in Sioux City-- patients will soon visit a brand-new clinic that will be built in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, and will replace the Indian Hills facility. The new clinic will provide an additional 17,000 square feet to accommodate the patient aligned care team growth and add space for mental health providers and specialty care services.
