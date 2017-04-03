Transferring the credits
Engeldinger, a Manson native, and White, a native of Algona, are set to graduate from Iowa Central's nursing program in May. -Messenger photo by Chad Thompson Miranda Engeldinger, 20, left, and Micayla White, 21, brush up on medical terminology inside the Applied Science and Technology building on Iowa Central Community College's main campus recently. Engeldinger, a Manson native, and White, a native of Algona, are set to graduate from Iowa Central's nursing program in May. Students enrolled in Iowa Central Community College's nursing program will now have an easier path to obtaining a bachelor of science-nursing degree thanks to a recently signed articulation agreement with St. Luke's College in Sioux City.
