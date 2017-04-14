Top US Catholic bishop plans for Trum...

Top US Catholic bishop plans for Trump meeting

10 min ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

The top Roman Catholic bishop in the U.S. lauds President Donald Trump for his anti-abortion views, for comments on the importance of Catholic schools and for promising to defend religious liberties. When it comes to refugees and immigration, Cardinal Daniel DiNardo says he and Trump will "have to agree to disagree."

