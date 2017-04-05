Susan Jordan Named Sioux City Teacher of the Year

One of them, Morningside Elementary second grade teacher Susan Jordan, was surprised at a school assembly as the Sioux City Community School District's Teacher of the Year Tuesday: Her students made a video telling her how much she's done for them to deserve teacher of the year: In her nomination, Jordan's colleagues wrote of her relentless dedication and how she goes above and beyond every day, usually without notice.

