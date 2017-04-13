Siouxland Cyclists bike club's 2017 theme: "B Safe B Seen"
A group of cyclists held a fashion show showing off the latest in high visibility fashion at Albrecht's Bike Shop in downtown Sioux City. The president of Siouxland Cyclists, Katie Bak, says that with the number of accidents on the rise over the last several years, cyclists need to take their safety seriously.
