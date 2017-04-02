Siouxland Celebrates Diversity
A tradition for more than 20-years, the "Faces of Siouxland" multi-cultural fair united traditions from across the globe into one room. "It is just an amazing day of people being able to get together and celebrate the diversity that is Siouxland" says Karen Mackey, Executive Director of the Sioux City Human Rights Commission.
