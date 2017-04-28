Sioux City Symphony Announces New Season
As the Sioux City Symphony winds down its current season, it has announced a schedule of great concert events for 2017-18, its 102nd season. Music Director Ryan Haskins says the new season will include seven shows, beginning September 30th with Grammy Award winning cellist Zuill Bailey.
