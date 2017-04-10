Sioux City School Board to Finalize Budget

THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD WILL HOLD A PUBLIC HEARING ON THE FISCAL 2017-18 BUDGET MONDAY EVENING AT THE DOWNTOWN EDUCATION ADMINISTRATION BUILDING. FOLLOWING THE HEARING, THE BOARD IS EXPECTED TO VOTE ON THE BUDGET WHICH WOULD HAVE A MAXIMUM TAX RATE OF $15.39 PER $1000 OF PROPERTY VALUE.

