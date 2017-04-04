Sioux City principal receives Tolerance Award
There was a special surprise Tuesday, before Holocaust survivor Inge Auerbacher spoke to students at East Middle School in Sioux City. East Middle School principal, Dr. Mike Rogers, was presented with the Tolerance Award.
