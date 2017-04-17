Sioux City Plans Earth Day Clean-Up A...

Sioux City Plans Earth Day Clean-Up Activities

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KSCJ-AM Sioux City

Earth Day is celebrating this Saturday, April 22nd, and the City of Sioux City has some events planned to help beautify our town. Melissa Campbell of the city's Environmental Services Department says the 9th annual "Re-Event" will take place on Saturday: Campbell says some of the items will have a small fee for the recycling while many others are accepted for no charge: Friday the city will have several teams of volunteers picking up trash in areas of town as part of a city "Litter Dash".

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSCJ-AM Sioux City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sioux City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Authorities respond to a Sioux City School bus ... Apr 9 Josh Bartz 4
Steve king get Chinese prostitution in moscow Mar '17 Gman 1
News Sioux City Man Arrested for Sex with 13 Year Old Feb '17 emochick 1
News Radon kits available for reduced price in Sioux... Jan '17 Mom 1
Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
News After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons... Nov '16 JohnInLa 2
Mitt Romney is as turd (Oct '16) Nov '16 TrumpLogicalChoice 2
See all Sioux City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sioux City Forum Now

Sioux City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sioux City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Afghanistan
 

Sioux City, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,535 • Total comments across all topics: 280,392,698

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC