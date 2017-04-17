Sioux City Plans Earth Day Clean-Up Activities

Earth Day is celebrating this Saturday, April 22nd, and the City of Sioux City has some events planned to help beautify our town. Melissa Campbell of the city's Environmental Services Department says the 9th annual "Re-Event" will take place on Saturday: Campbell says some of the items will have a small fee for the recycling while many others are accepted for no charge: Friday the city will have several teams of volunteers picking up trash in areas of town as part of a city "Litter Dash".

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSCJ-AM Sioux City.