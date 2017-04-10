Sioux City Community Schools Board accepts district CFO's resignation
Tonight, the board voted five-to-two to approve an agreement that allows CFO John Chalstrom to resign on June 30. That's when Chalstrom's current contract expires. Until then, board president Mike Krysl says Chalstrom will remain on paid administrative leave.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTIV-TV Sioux City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sioux City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Authorities respond to a Sioux City School bus ...
|Sun
|Josh Bartz
|4
|Steve king get Chinese prostitution in moscow
|Mar 14
|Gman
|1
|Sioux City Man Arrested for Sex with 13 Year Old
|Feb '17
|emochick
|1
|Radon kits available for reduced price in Sioux...
|Jan '17
|Mom
|1
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons...
|Nov '16
|JohnInLa
|2
|Mitt Romney is as turd
|Nov '16
|TrumpLogicalChoice
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sioux City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC