Sioux City and surrounding area school districts recognize students in "Top 5%"

Sioux City superintendent, Dr. Paul Gausman, says that in addition to being recognized among their peers, the honor is also a nice addition to a college resume. "It's a super event for the recognition that they get here in town, but of course it sets them up well for their college applications and the things that they're doing in the future," said Dr. Gausman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTIV-TV Sioux City.