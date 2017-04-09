Shrine Circus wraps up in Sioux City
It was a parade of lights, animals, and showstopping spectacular acrobatics as the Tyson Events Center as the Shrine Circus wrapped up. With numerous light shows and acrobatics the audience was mesmerized.
