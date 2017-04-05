Saturday in the Park Welcomes Joss Stone

SATURDAY IN THE PARK WILL HAVE A NEW ORLEANS FLAIR TO IT WHEN THE ANNUAL MUSIC FESTIVAL TAKES PLACE JULY FIRST AT GRANDVIEW PARK. R & B SOUL SINGER JOSS STONE WILL BE ONE OF THE HEADLINERS, ALONG WITH NEW ORLEANS FUNK PLAYER TROMBONE SHORTY AND ORLEANS AVENUE.

