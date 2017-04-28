Ruling creates uncertain future for Sioux City traffic cameras
Though the Iowa legislature's proposed ban on all Iowa traffic enforcement cameras was shot down, last month, individual cities are still fighting for red light cameras and speed cameras. A lawsuit that was ruled on yesterday affecting Des Monies, Cedar Rapids and Muscatine will impact some Sioux City traffic cameras.
