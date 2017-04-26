North Sioux City council member on leave following Special Council Meeting
A North Sioux City council member is on leave for six months following a Special Council Meeting Monday night. Harold Beavers was approved for a six-month leave of absence without pay, according to City Administrator Tedd Cherry.
