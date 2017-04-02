New life for Sioux City's Bekins Van & Storage building?
The Sioux City City Council is expected to vote on a plan tomorrow presented by developer Clint Stencil from Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He wants to turn the former Bekins Van and Storage building on the corner of West 4th Street and Wesley Parkway into a 72-unit complex.
