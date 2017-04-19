More storms arrive for our Hump Day
After a beautiful closeout to our Tuesday clouds have built back in once again as another frontal boundary is pressing into Siouxland. Showers and storms will develop through the morning hours lasting through the day as the boundary progress through the region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTIV-TV Sioux City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sioux City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Authorities respond to a Sioux City School bus ...
|Apr 9
|Josh Bartz
|4
|Steve king get Chinese prostitution in moscow
|Mar '17
|Gman
|1
|Sioux City Man Arrested for Sex with 13 Year Old
|Feb '17
|emochick
|1
|Radon kits available for reduced price in Sioux...
|Jan '17
|Mom
|1
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons...
|Nov '16
|JohnInLa
|2
|Mitt Romney is as turd (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|TrumpLogicalChoice
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sioux City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC