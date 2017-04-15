More

A part of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Sioux City was closed this afternoon due to issues with their surveillance cameras. Officials with the Hard Rock say the gaming floor was shutdown a little after noon today with what they are calling in a statement quote "a temporary interruption of our information technology system."

