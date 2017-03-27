Miss Polk County advocates for sexual...

Miss Polk County advocates for sexual-assault victims

Miss Polk County is advocating for more protection for sexual-assault victims, a topic recently highlighted after the arrest of a Dubuque man who broke into his former girlfriend's apartment and used a knife to stick a copy of a no-contact order on her apartment wall. Police said Bodhi-Kristoffer McGowan, 24, was arrested on charges of burglary and violating a no-contact order the woman had sought against him after he posted a chilling message along the lines of: Who's going to stop me? Authorities said the woman reported that she returned Monday from a trip and found that her apartment had been ransacked.

