Iowa House Passes Abortion Protocol Bill
The Iowa House has approved a bill that would set up new protocols women seeking an abortion in Iowa, including a three-day waiting period, plus a ban of abortions after the 20th week of pregnancy. Representative Mary Mascher, a Democrat from Iowa City, argues most Iowans support exceptions for abortions in cases of rape, incest and fetal deformity that are not included in the bill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSCJ-AM Sioux City.
Add your comments below
Sioux City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Steve king get Chinese prostitution in moscow
|Mar 14
|Gman
|1
|Authorities respond to a Sioux City School bus ...
|Feb '17
|Josh Bartz
|2
|Sioux City Man Arrested for Sex with 13 Year Old
|Feb '17
|emochick
|1
|Radon kits available for reduced price in Sioux...
|Jan '17
|Mom
|1
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons...
|Nov '16
|JohnInLa
|2
|Mitt Romney is as turd
|Nov '16
|TrumpLogicalChoice
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sioux City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC