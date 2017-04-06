Iowa House Passes Abortion Protocol Bill

The Iowa House has approved a bill that would set up new protocols women seeking an abortion in Iowa, including a three-day waiting period, plus a ban of abortions after the 20th week of pregnancy. Representative Mary Mascher, a Democrat from Iowa City, argues most Iowans support exceptions for abortions in cases of rape, incest and fetal deformity that are not included in the bill.

