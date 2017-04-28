Iowa City Authorities Investigate Possible Link to Wieseler Death
Iowa City Police have arrested two suspects on robbery, burglary, and kidnapping charges and say they are investigating to see if the incidents are connected to the death of a former Sioux City man. Authorities say on Sunday, 21 year old Christopher Bertling and 20 year old Joseph Williams allegedly entered a victim's residence, displayed a knife and informed the victim he was being robbed.
