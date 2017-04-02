Holocaust Exhibits on Display at Public Museum
Sioux City's Public Museum has a pair of exhibits on display remembering the Holocaust of World War Two for Tolerance Week. Curator Matt Anderson says the traveling exhibit, "Diaries of Humanity", is on loan from The Institute for Holocaust Education in Omaha: The display includes some archival material never released to the public, including a birthday greeting written from a camp in Latvia, a note from a young woman hiding in the Warsaw Ghetto and a letter written by a US Army soldier the day that the Dachau camp was liberated.
