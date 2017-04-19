Highway 75 Work Underway Near Merrill
If you travel from Sioux City to Le Mars to work you've found that Highway 75 between Le Mars and Merrill is now down to two lanes of travel. The Iowa Department of Transportation is repairing a stretch of nearly four miles of roadway from Merrill to C-38.
