Hansen-Mueller, Acquires ADM Grain Elevator in Sioux City, IA

March 20, 2017 - Hansen-Mueller , an Omaha, Nebraska-based company providing customized solutions for the grain industry since 1979, announced today that it has purchased ADM's commercial elevator in Sioux City, Iowa. "The acquisition of the ADM facility in Sioux City is strategic to our trading platform" said Ed Askvig , Hansen-Mueller's Facility Manager in Sioux City.

