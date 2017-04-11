Graduation rate increases for the Sio...

Graduation rate increases for the Sioux City Community School District

15 hrs ago

New information released by the Iowa Department of Education shows that the high school graduation rate has increased for the 5th year in a row for the Sioux City Community School District. State data show 91.3 percent of students in Iowa's Class of 2016 graduated within four years, up from 90.8 percent for the Class of 2015.

Sioux City, IA

