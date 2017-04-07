Gov. Ricketts talks about his tax reform plan in SSC
Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts visited residents and local leaders in South Sioux City's Cardinal Conference Center Friday to talk about his legislative plans. His tax reform plan just advanced in the Revenue Committee.
