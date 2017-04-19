Goodwill Outlet Center opens in Sioux City
Goodwill of the Great Plains is adding a NEW Goodwill shopping experience to Sioux City by opening our first Outlet Center on April 19 at 10 am. The Goodwill Outlet Center is located at 3100 West 4th Street, Sioux City, IA and will be open on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 10 am to 6pm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTIV-TV Sioux City.
