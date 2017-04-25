Get Rid of Unwanted Prescription Drugs this Saturday

If you have expired or unused prescription drugs in your medicine cabinet, you can safely dispose of them this coming weekend. Sgt. Mike Manthorne of the Sioux City Police Department says this is the13th opportunity in 7 years you can prevent pill abuse by ridding your home of potentially dangerous expired and unwanted prescription drugs: No needles or sharps will be accepted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSCJ-AM Sioux City.