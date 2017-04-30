Friends & Family Bid Farewell to Rand...

Friends & Family Bid Farewell to Randy Renshaw

Randy will be remembered for his coverage of events like the crash of United Airlines Flight 232, the explosion at Terra Chemicals, and the terror attacks of 9/11 and in Oklahoma City. His cousin, Tim Renshaw, worked with him in radio at Storm Lake before Randy cane to Sioux City and shared more humorous memories of Randy on our tribute show.

