Friends & Family Bid Farewell to Randy Renshaw
Randy will be remembered for his coverage of events like the crash of United Airlines Flight 232, the explosion at Terra Chemicals, and the terror attacks of 9/11 and in Oklahoma City. His cousin, Tim Renshaw, worked with him in radio at Storm Lake before Randy cane to Sioux City and shared more humorous memories of Randy on our tribute show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSCJ-AM Sioux City.
Add your comments below
Sioux City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Investigators search for cause of Morningside h...
|Mon
|Jessica voshel
|1
|Authorities respond to a Sioux City School bus ...
|Apr 9
|Josh Bartz
|4
|Steve king get Chinese prostitution in moscow
|Mar '17
|Gman
|1
|Sioux City Man Arrested for Sex with 13 Year Old
|Feb '17
|emochick
|1
|Radon kits available for reduced price in Sioux...
|Jan '17
|Mom
|1
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|After Trump, an evangelical examination of cons...
|Nov '16
|JohnInLa
|2
Find what you want!
Search Sioux City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC