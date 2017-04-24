Former Sioux City Man Found Dead in Iowa City Office
Iowa City police are investigating the death of a former Sioux City man whose body was discovered Sunday morning in a building across the street from the Johnson County Jail. The body of 34 year old Jonathan Wieseler, who worked for Lederman Bail Bonds in Iowa City, was discovered in that office around 11:10 a.m. Sunday.
