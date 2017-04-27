Elias Wanatee sentenced to 50 years in prison
Elias Wanatee of Sioux City has been sentenced to 50 years in prison but he will be eligible for parole after 35 years served. Wanatee was convicted of second-degree murder last month in the death of 50-year old Vernon Mace, his girlfriend's uncle.
