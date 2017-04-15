Diocese of Sioux City holds Easter Vigil
Bishop R. Walker Nicklass was on hand to bless the new Easter fire and Easter candle at the Cathedral of the Epiphany in Sioux City. Several people were fully initiated into the Catholic Church through Baptism, Confirmation and Eucharist.
