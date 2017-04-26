Camp High Hopes announces musical talent for Rib Fest 2017
The musical entertainment for Rib Fest 2017 will be Lil Red & The Medicated Moose Band, and jazzy sounding Souldelicious, both from Sioux City. Rib Fest is one of the biggest fundraisers for Camp High Hopes each year, last year drawing over 1,100 rib lovers and the best barbecue pit bosses from around Siouxland.
