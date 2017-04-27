"Breaking the Silence" Sex Trafficking in Siouxland
Human Trafficking exists here in Siouxland and also in about every state according to police. Trafficking advocates report that In Iowa, sex trafficking victims start as young as two months old all the way up to 92 years of age.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTIV-TV Sioux City.
