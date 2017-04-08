Boat catches fire near Sioux City Marina

The 20-foot jet power boat caught fire and was engulfed in flames where the Big Sioux River meets the Missouri River. Sioux City Fire and Rescue officials say one male was on the boat when the fire broke out around 5:00 p.m this evening.Fire officials say the male involved told them the boat was having some engine failure when he heard it backfire and looked behind him, he saw that the boat was on fire, he had to jump to safety.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTIV-TV Sioux City.