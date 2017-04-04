Auerbacher Recalls Life in Nazi Concentration Camp
Inge Auerbacher was just seven years old when she and her Jewish family were taken from their home in Nazi Germany and taken to a concentration camp. She is now in her 80's and is speaking at several events in Sioux City this week as part of the 12th annual Tolerance Week.
