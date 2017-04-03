Appeals begin for Sioux City property assessments
If you own a home in Sioux City, you most likely recently received a letter from the City Assessor's office telling you the value of your home. "The assessments are really done every two years," said Kevin McManamy, president of United Real Estate Solutions.
