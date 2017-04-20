American Red Cross honors "Heroes of the Heartland"
That recognition came at Thursday night's American Red Cross Heroes of the Heartland Dinner at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Sioux City. The Warming Shelter Board in Sioux City, Monica Kavanaugh from Whiting, Iowa, Trent Gosch of Sioux City and James Landhorst of Sioux City were all recognized.
