x's and KSCJ Continue Broadcast Partnership
The Sioux City Explorers announced today that veteran play-by-play broadcaster Dave Nitz will return as the 'Voice of the X's' for the 2017 season, which marks the clubs 25th year of baseball in Siouxland, and all 100 Sioux City Explorers games will once again be heard on KSCJ - 1360 AM / 94.9 FM and via the X's website . "We are excited to help the Explorers celebrate their 25th anniversary this season and continue to serve as the soundtrack of summer with Dave Nitz on KSCJ," commented Powell Broadcasting GM Dennis Bullock.
